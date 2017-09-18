Flames take double-dip on weekend

The Ridge Meadow Flames made it a perfect weekend, sweeping a pair of games and vaulting themselves into an early lead atop the Harold Brittain Division.

The Flames doubled up the Grandview Steelers 4–2 Sunday afternoon at the Burnaby Winter Club thanks in large part to captain Andrew Strelezki. Last season’s leading scorer picked up right where he left off, notching two goals and added an assist in the win.

“He’s been a great leader for this group,” said head coach Bayne Ryshak, “I know him well and what he’s going to bring to the dressing room. He’s so passionate about the game, both on and off the ice. Day-in and Day out he works so hard. He’s a great leader for the rest of the team to look up to.”

The Flames wasted no time jumping out to the lead, as Quenton Magnuson bulged the twine 12 seconds into the opening frame on a feed from Strelezki and Paul Georgepoulos.

The Flames Daniel Chifan extended the lead just more than a minute later, putting in a feed from linemate Jayden Genbergt.

“We couldn’t have scripted any better,” said Ryshak. “We had them on their heels 90 seconds into the game and it’s nice to see your team come out ready to play and attack on offence.”

The Flames quick-strike offense continued just 37 seconds into the second period putting them up 3-0 when Streleski buried first of the game, with Georgepoulos and Ryan Wellburn addiing assists.

Ryshak said from the start of training camp, the emphasis has been to build strong, structured work habits with an emphasis on defence, letting the offence chip in with hopes of picking up early season wins. He said a strong showing in September doesn’t win championships, but can be important later on in the year when injuries can deplete a line-up. He said that was the script for Sunday’s win.

“I’m pretty happy with how our young players are pushing some of our veterans. There’s some great internal battles for ice time. That’s what you want to see this early in the year.”

The Steelers finally got on the board at the 9:18 mark of the second on a goal by Ian Prevost. The Steelers pulled to within one goal with just more than three minutes left in the third on a power play marker from Jeffery Wong while the Flames’ forward Ryley Lanthier was sitting for a roughing minor.

Streleski iced the game for the Flames with 45 seconds left when he hit an empty net to complete the weekend sweep. The captain leads the team in scoring this year, with three goals and three assists in the teams first four games.

Flames goalie Cooper anderson turned aside 30 shots to record the win.

The Flames opened the weekend beating the hapless Surrey Knights 4-1 on Friday night at Planet Ice, extending a losing streak that included all of last season.

The Knights couldn’t win all of last year, and have started 0-4 during this Pacific Junior Hockey League season.

Jayden Genberg, Jarod McKay, Ryley Lanthier and Paul Georgeopoulos all scored for the Flames, while Paul Tucek got the win in goal with a 21 save effort.

The Flames travel to Aldergrove to take on the Kodiaks on Wednesday, Sept. 20 with a 7:15 puck drop before returning to Planet Ice to host the Steelers Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.