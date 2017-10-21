Flames win makes it three straight

Top Junior B teams clash in Abbotsf0rd on Saturday tonight

The Ridge Meadows Flames beat the Mission City Outlaws by a score of 3-1 on Friday night in Maple Ridge.

The win starts what can be called a streak, making it three straight for the Junior B club, and they improved their record to a sterling 9-4 on the season.

Brendan Murphy scored the game-winning goal early in the third, and an empty-netter by Halen Cordoni sealed the deal. Logan Hunter also scored for Ridge Meadows, while Riley Merritt notched the lone marker for the Outlaws

In net, Cooper Anderson made 16 saves on just 17 shots and got the win.

The Flames are just three points back of the Abbotsford Pilots in the Harold Brittain Conference, with a game in hand. The two meet Saturday night at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena.

The Flames will be back at home on Oct. 27, when they host the Aldergrove Kodiaks. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice Maple Ridge.

Previous story
Pitt Meadows’ Wiercioch recalled to Canucks from Utica

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool closure delayed until new year

City rejects proposals as bids fail to meet city’s purchasing and procurement policy

Maple Ridge BCSPCA looks to unlock donations

Lock in for Love fundraiser set for Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

McBarge unveiling postponed

Stormy weather means Deep Discovery Centre tours will be rescheduled

Untrending: A line in the digital space

I was not at all tempted to shout-out the sad news on Facebook or Twitter.

Celebrating Waste Reduction Week in Maple Ridge

Reduce, reuse and make sure packaging is recyclable.

VIDEO: Surrey Now-Leader reporter tries on a ‘drunk driving suit’

The suit from Ocean Park Ford emulates what it’s like to get behind the wheel after drinking

Flames win makes it three straight

Top Junior B teams clash in Abbotsf0rd on Saturday tonight

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Most Read