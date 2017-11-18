Flames win their third straight

With two more victories this week, the Ridge Meadows Flames are now on a three-game winning streak.

On Friday night in their home barn, the Cam Neely Arena, the Maple Ridge junior B club downed the North Vancouver Wolf Pack 3-2.

Friday’s win followed on the heels of a 3-2 win over the Outlaws in Mission on Tuesday night. It also improves their record to 15-7, and they sit in third place in the standings of the 11-team Pacific Junior Hockey League.

On Friday night they built up a 3-0 lead, and then goaltender Paul Tucek was able to hold the fort in a 33-save effort to get his eighth win of the season. Halen Cordoni’s third period goal held up as the game winner. Jayden Genberg and Taylor Seganfreddo also scored for the Flames.

In Mission, Seganfreddo had a great night. He got the game winner and was in on everything – finishing with two goals and an assist. Ian MacDonald also scored for the Flames, and goaltender Cooper Anderson stopped 24 shots to earn his seventh victory of the season.

The Flames have a busy week ahead, as they are in Surrey on Tuesday to take on the Knights, face the Kodiaks on Wednesday, and then host their weekly home game on Friday when they face the Grandview Steelers at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.