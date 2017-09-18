Fraser Valley Basketball Officials Association seeking refs

The Fraser Valley Basketball Officials Association is looking for new members.

The Fraser Valley Basketball Officials Association is looking for a few good men and women to join their ranks for this season.

With the high school basketball season just a few months away, the FVBOA is seeking out new officials to join their ranks and help the sport thrive in Abbotsford, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, Mission, Langley, Aldergrove and Chilliwack.

The FBOA officiates all high school basketball games played in the Fraser Valley, and there will be education and training meetings for those interested starting in early-October.

Those eligible can be any male or female with an interest or background in the game. He or she must have a reasonably good level of fitness and conditioning, and a willingness to learn.

FVBOA and British Columbia Basketball Officials Association referees have helped out at B.C. high school provincial championships, and over the past 40 years some have moved on to bigger events like college, world championships and Olympic Games.

For more information, visit fvboa.ca or contact Bob Elliott at fvboa.ref@gmail.com or 604.997.3200.