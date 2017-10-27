More than 300 competitors are expected to hit the weights at the Fraser Valley Throwdown at Abbotsford Centre this weekend. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fraser Valley Throwdown returns

CrossFit sports event back at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday and Sunday

For the second consecutive year, the floor of the Abbotsford Centre is set to be transformed into a crossfit athlete’s playground all weekend long.

The Fraser Valley Throwdown will see over 300 athletes lift, push and pull their way to greatness on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, presented by Hoodoo Adventure Company and Evolution Athletics in partnership with CrossFit Abbotsford, will challenge and showcase athletes competing in several different team and individual divisions of CrossFit sports.

The Throwdown Series competitions are designed for athletes who participate in CrossFit competitively and at the recreational level.

Athletes battle it out in a number of weightlifting, agility and cardiovascular competitions.

Divisions at the event include recreational and competitive male and female, master male and female, and team recreational and competitive.

Individual participants will compete in four workouts throughout the two-day event, with the top performers in each division moving on to a fifth and final workout on Sunday afternoon.

Teams will compete in three workouts with the top performers in each division moving on to a fourth and final workout on Sunday afternoon.

The workouts have been kept secret for months, but CrossFit Abbotsford’s Matt McAleese, his brother Shane McAleese and the coaching staff of CFA put the program together and released details to the event on Monday.

“The nature of CrossFit is to make sure you’re well-rounded and you really have to prepare for anything and everything,” Matt said. “One of the big surprises for this year is a wall climb. It’s actually burpees over the wall, so you do burpees and in between you have to climb over a wall. We built a wall especially for this event, so it’ll be interesting to see the reaction to it.”

He said the event is following the trend of the sport in general and using more dumbbells than in the past.

“In the world of CrossFit, it’s been named the year of the dumbbell,” Matt said. “There’s been an increase in the use of them over barbells compared to previous years. So we will see a lot of dumbbell snatches and more events using dumbbells.”

Matt said the 2017 edition of the event will also feature much more vendors and more food and drink options for fans.

“It’s a great spectator sport and it’s really all about people pushing their limits and maybe providing some inspiration for anyone watching,” he said.

CFA has three individual, one competitive team and two recreational teams competing at the event.

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit throwdownseries.ca.

