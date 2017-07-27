Fusion take silver, bronze at U14 provincials

Fraser Valley girls claim two of three podium finishes at Langley’s Noel Booth Park

The Fraser Valley Fusion 03 team won silver at the Softball BC U14A provincial championships over the weekend at Langley’s Noel Booth Park. Submitted photo

It was a pair of medals for two Fraser Valley teams over the weekend at the provincial championships.

The Fraser Valley Fusion 03 squad took silver while the Fusion 04 team turned a few heads en route to a bronze medal performance.

The Fusion were competing at the Softball BC U14A provincial championships, which were hosted by North Langley Softball at Langley’s Noel Booth Park.

“We had our sights set on gold, but are very pleased to have made the final and come away with the silver,” said Fusion 03 coach Sam Caskey.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our girls, especially since our team was a brand new group last season.”

After a strong round robin, the Fusion ran into a hot pitcher in the opening playoff game, losing 1-0 to the Vancouver Wildcats. But with a double-knockout format, Fraser Valley was still alive but had to win four straight games on Sunday just to make the gold-medal contest.

And the team did just that — cranking out 14 doubles along the way — before losing 6-2 to the Victoria Devils in the gold medal game.

Both Victoria and Fraser Valley will represent B.C. at the national championships in Brampton, Ont. beginning Aug. 15.

And based on this past weekend, a team to watch for next year’s national championships could be the Fusion 04 squad.

The Fusion 04 team was the highest finisher among the first-year teams and seven of their eight games came against 03 squads.

Both teams are made up of players from Langley, Surrey, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack.