GALLERY: Raptors star DeMar DeRozan hosts Langley camp

Three hundred and fifty young basketball campers hit the courts at the Langley Events Centre this week for the DeMar DeRozan Basketball Camp.

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was all smiles on Wednesday, day two of his four-day basketball camp at the Langley Events Centre. Three hundred and fifty boys and girls between the ages of six and 16 took part. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

