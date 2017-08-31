Giants add Gendron

The Vancouver Giants have signed another member of their most recent bantam draft haul, inking defenceman Jacob Gendron to a standard Western Hockey League player agreement.

A sixth round pick (126th overall), the six-foot 170-pound 2002-born Gendron is the fourth member of the team’s draft class to sign.

“Jacob was a player that we really coveted heading into the draft,” said Vancouver general manager Glen Hanlon. “He got better each time he took the ice during training camp and competed very well against older competition.

“He’s going to play a big role for the Vancouver Giants in the seasons to come.”

As a 15-year-old, Gendron can play in five games for the WHL club in 2017/18 until his season is over.

Last year, he played for the Prince George bantam tier 1 Cougars as well as five games as an under-ager in the BC Major Midget Hockey League with the Cariboo Cougars.

“It’s a huge honour for me to sign with the Vancouver Giants,” Gendron said.

“I really enjoyed my training camp experience and I’m so proud to be a part of the Vancouver Giants family.

“This season I’m going to continue to work extremely hard to make sure that I’m ready to make the jump to the WHL as quickly as possible.”