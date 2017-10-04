Giants auctioning off special jerseys

Brendan Semchuk (left to right), David Tendeck and Dylan Plouffe model the special jerseys the Vancouver Giants will wear on Oct. 7. Bids are being accepted for the Don Cherry-inspired jerseys. Rik Fedyck Vancouver Giants photo

When the Vancouver Giants hit the ice on Saturday night, they will be wearing special Don Cherry-inspired jerseys for that night’s game against the Tri-City Americans.

And each of the jerseys the home side wears — complete with the player’s autograph — will be auctioned off with proceeds going o the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Bidding is now open and closes at noon on Oct. 10.

The game is part of the WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation, presented by Re/Max.

WHL clubs in 17 Canadian cities are taking part in the promotion, with each host club wearing their own Cherry-themed jerseys for the occasion.

“Our WHL markets in Western Canada provide an ideal venue to promote important causes such as this and we look forward to working with our friends at Re/Max to raise further awareness of the importance of organ donation,” said WHL commissioner Ron Robison.

“You don’t have to go far to see how many people have been positively affected by organ donation and we’re very excited to do our part to help raise funds and awareness towards the Kidney Foundation of Canada,” said Dale Saip, the Giants senior vice-president.

Cherry’s son Tim was a transplant recipient, receiving a kidney from his sister Cindy.

“Creating awareness surrounding the importance of organ donation in Canada is both close to my heart and paramount to helping people across this beautiful country of ours,” said Cindy Cherry, the fund development and marketing associate for The Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Approximately 4,500 Canadians are waiting for an organ, with 76 per cent of those needing a kidney.

