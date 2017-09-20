Giants deal Kubic to Blades

Vancouver going young in goal for 2017/18 Western Hockey League season

The Vancouver Giants are going young in goal.

The Giants traded away last year’s No. 1 goaltender, Ryan Kubic, on Wednesday, receiving a second round WHL bantam draft pick in 2019 from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange.

Vancouver’s two remaining goalies are David Tendeck — Kubic’s back-up in 2016/17 — and rookie Todd Scott.

Tendeck turns 18 in November while Scott is 17.

Both goaltenders had impressive pre-seasons.

Tendeck — who is six-foot-two and 173 pounds — was in the crease twice for a combined 60 minutes, allowing just one goal on 30 shots for a .967 save percentage.

The six-foot, 190-pound Scott made four appearances and finished with a 2.45 goals against average and a .927 save percentages.

Both goaltenders posted the best pre-season numbers among the five goalies in camp.

The five-foot-11, 186-pound Kubic was originally a second round pick of the Giants in the 2013 WHL draft.

In 109 career games with the Giants, he compiled a record of 32-58-7-5 with an .895 save percentage, a 3.35 goals against average and five shutouts.

Kubic holds the franchise record with three consecutive shutouts, which he posted back in 2015, the same season he was named the team’s rookie of the year. He also holds the franchise mark for saves in a single season with 1,681.

Last season, the 19-year-old won the team’s Players Choice Award and the Three Star Award.

With the move, the Giants now have 26 players left in camp.

Vancouver kicks off the WHL regular season this weekend with a home-and-home with the Victoria Royals.

sports@langleytimes.com

