Giants make home debut Sept. 23

Vancouver Giants second season in Langley begins on Sept. 23 as team completes home-and-home with Victoria Royals

The Vancouver Giants will have a weekend-heavy schedule when the 2017/18 Western Hockey League campaign kicks off in September.

The major junior hockey club begins their second season out of the Langley Events Centre when they host the Victoria Royals on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The two teams actually begin their respective WHL campaigns the night before in Victoria.

The team’s final home game is March 16 and the WHL regular season ends for Vancouver the following night in Kelowna as they complete a home-and-home with the Rockets.

The Giants will play 13 home games on Friday nights, another 10 on Saturday nights and then four Sunday matinees. They also have five games on Wednesday nights, and two apiece on both Mondays and Tuesdays. That includes a New Year’s Game on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.

Friday night home games will see puck drop at 7:30 p.m. while Saturday nights will be 7 p.m. start times. Sunday start times will be 4 p.m.

To see the full schedule, click here.

The Giants begin the pre-season on Sept. 1.