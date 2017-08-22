Giants set to hit the ice for training camp

Tyler Benson is among the 58 players set to hit the ice for Vancouver Giants training camp this week at the Ladner Leisure Centre. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Fifty-eight players hit the ice on Thursday for the first day of Vancouver Giants training camp.

The players are being split into three teams and will take the ice for three days of practice before wrapping up camp with their annual Quinn/Howe Top Prospect’s Game on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The camp begins on Thursday (Aug. 24) with each team getting one hour on the ice, beginning at 3:45 p.m. and going until 7:15 p.m.

The teams will then face-off for scrimmages the next two days with games happening from 9 am. to 10:30 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m on both Friday and Saturday.

All of this takes place at the Giants training facility at the Ladner Leisure Centre and the practices and games are open to the public.

Twenty-three of the 58 players suited up for the Giants in 2017/18, Vancouver’s first season playing out of the Langley Events Centre.

Jack Flaman (blue) is pursued by Tyler Benson during last year’s Quinn/Howe Top Prospects Game during Vancouver Giants training camp. Benson is hoping to bounce back after missing the second half of last season while Flaman aims for one of three over-age spots on this year’s Giants team. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Goaltender Ryan Kubic makes a save during last year’s Quinn/Howe Top Prospects Game during Vancouver Giants training camp. Kubic is hoping to build on a solid 2016/17 campaign which saw him win both the team’s Unsung Hero and Player’s Choice Award. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo