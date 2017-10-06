High school football starts for real

A Bateman player goes up for a catch on a big play against Pitt Meadows. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Pitt Meadows Marauders junior football squad played its first game of the regular season on Wednesday afternoon, losing 31-0 to the Robert Bateman Timberwolves.

While the offence was inconsistent, the Marauders did have some good performances on defence, as Dalton Larabie had three sacks, and Dallas Pattenden led his team with eight tackles.

Pitt came through its September exhibition schedule with a 2-2 record. Wednesday was their first game in the Valley AA Division, where there are six teams and a five-game schedule.

The Samuel Robertson Technical Titans juniors also played their first game of the regular season at Abbotsford Collegiate on Wednesday, and lost to the Panthers 26-0. They are also in the Valley AA Division.

Senior football

In senior football action, the SRT Titans start their five-game regular season schedule in the Varsity AA Eastern Conference on Friday afternoon at Abbosford Collegiate against the Panthers. They won both of their pre-season games.

The Marauders seniors start the regular season at home against Bateman on Friday night, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Pitt seniors went 2-2 in September exhibition play.