Holler rink maintains lead

Eric Holler’s rink roared back from a 4-0 deficit to overwhelm Earl King 11-4, to keep sole possession of first-place in Haney Masters’ curling action.

Along with lead Renato Camporese, second Bruce Stott and third Chris Martin, Holler scored 11 straight points to maintain his lead over the rinks of Claire Milaney, Bill McDowell and Bob MacKay.

MacKay kept pace in the race for top spot by a last rock draw to gain a tie with Andy Ferguson. MacKay’s rink of Bruce Nelson, John Jacobs and Bill Seminoff fought back to remain just three points back of Holler.

McDowell also pulled out some last-end heroics, scoring three to defeat Bob Terepocki 8-7. Along with Roger Fast, Chuck Lilley and Al DeJong, McDowell dumped Terepocki’s rink of Bud Livesey, Albert Stimpson and Keith Thompson and remain two points back.