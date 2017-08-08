Intermediate Burrard teams both earn B.C. silver

The Burrards’ intermediate A and B lacrosse teams both won silver last weekend at the provincial championships.

The Maple Ridge Burrards fell 7-6 in the intermediate A final to the Victoria Shamrocks at the Langley Events Centre.

Ridge opened the provincials with an 11-5 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs.

Ridge next fell 10-9 to Victoria, but rebounded with an 11-6 victory over Langley.

The A team finished first overall in the regular season with a record of 17-3.

Members of the intermediate A team: Nate Faccin, Rhys Blake, Connor Whyte, Michael Risley, Conner Evers, Reece Hrycan, Austin Wahl, Justin Cloete, Tyler Briggs, Nick Scott, Gavin Bruce, Teddy Batson, Mitchell Nolet, Austen Cooke, Dylan McCormick, Mackenzie Geldart, Trevor Ebbutt, Dylan McIntosh, Garrett Winter, Will Clayton, Mason Morais, Aiden Murphy, Daytin Vidovich, Sam Heiling, Rylee Fisher, Josh Geldart, Ivan Rojas, and Ashton Leclaire.

Mike Mallory of the Burrards won coach of the year, while Scott was selected the intermedidate league’s top defender, and named to the provincial all-star team.

McIntosh was also named to the all-star team and picked as the leauge’s most sportsmanlike player, with just two minutes in penalties the past two seasons.

Faccin earned the league’s top goalie honours, and was selected league MVP and named to the all-star team.

Winter was also named to the provincial all-star team.

Four players were selected in the first round of the 2016 WLA draft: McCormick, first; Murphy, fourth; Cooke, fifth; Bruce, sixth.

The Burrards finished third overall the previous season, when five other players were selected in the WLA draft: Evers, Faccin, McIntosh and Vidovich.

Intermediate B

The intermediate B team, the Ridge Meadows Burrards, lost 10-9 to North Shore to open the provincials. Next it fell 7-2 to Coquitlam. But Ridge defeated Delta 10-6 on Saturday and, with the four-goal spread, advanced to the final, in which it lost 14-5 to Coquitlam.

Head coach Andrew Carr said the Ridge team was young, with 15 first-year players, five second-years and two midget-age.

The Burrards had trailed in the first game 9-3, but clawed back to within a goal.

The win over Delta was the team’s best game of the year, Carr said.

“That proved to be enough to play for gold.”

However, the Burrards lost their captain, Alex Rademacher, who broke his ankle during the Delta game, and played the final without him.

“Myself and assistant coach Kyle Heiling couldn’t have been more proud of how the team competed during the provincials,” Carr said. “They are a great group of players.”

Members of the team: Rademacher, Kaiser Gauley, Mathew Marty, Aydan Johnson, Lukas Rodriguez Desrochers, Ian Green, Brendan Bell, Josh Curtis, Gavin Ellison, Matt David, Taylor Rodin, Dayton Matkovich, Jordan Vance, Matt Sinclair, Graham Welters, Isaak Tremblay, Brendan Rayburn, Deegan Berry, Dylan Stott, Keenan Rae, Xavier St. Peter and Graydan Carr.