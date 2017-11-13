Jr. B Flames shut down Trappers

The Flames host North Van on Friday. (THE NEWS/files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames scored twice on the powerplay and downed the Langley Trappers 4-1 Friday at home.

Andrew Strelezki gave the local junior B hockey team a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Cameron Kovedsdi, on the powerplay, and Ryley Lintier scored in the second to give the Flames a 3-0 lead.

Halen Cordoni made it 4-1 in the third with the man advantage.

Halla Kim, Logan Hunter, Nicolas Georgeopoulos, Liam evenson, Jonah Lige, Strelezki and Kovedsi earned assists.

Paul Tucek made 40 saves for the win.

Langley outshot Ridge 41-40.

The Flames are now 13-7, second in the Harold Brittain Conference behind the Abbotsford Pilots.

• The Flames play in Mission on Tuesday. They host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack at Planet Ice on Friday, 7:30 p.m.