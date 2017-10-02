Junior B Flames win a pair

The Flames downed the winless Knights in Surrey 9-3 on Thursday, then blanked the Richmond Sockeyes 2-0 at home on Friday.

The Ridge Meadows Flames are third overall in the Pacific Junior Hockey League after a pair of wins last week.

Ryley Lanthier, from Daniel Chifan and Jonah Lige, opened the scored midway through the second period at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge.

Jonah Lige, from Jayden Genberg and Liam Evenson on the powerplay, made in 2-0 five minutes later.

Paul Tucek made 41 saves for the shutout victory as the local junior B team improved to 6-2, good for 12 points and second place in the Harold Brittain Conference.

The Flames trailed 3-1 in the first period on Thursday, then scored eight unanswered goals, including four in the second and three in the third.

Genberg led the Flames with two goals and three assists. Chifan also scored twice and had an assist. Logan Hunter had a goal and two assists. Taylor Seganfreddo and Ryley Lanthier both had a goal and two assists. Jarod McKay and Evenson also scored. Brendan Murphy had three assists. Cooper Anderson made 19 saves for the win.

The Flames outshot Surrey 67-22.

Chifan and Genberg are now tied for the team lead in scoring, each with 13 points.

• The Flames host the undefeated Delta Ice Hawks on Friday at Planet Ice, 7:30 p.m. Ridge plays in Port Moody on Saturday, 7:45 p.m.