Junior hockey season opens Friday

The Ridge Meadows Flames wrapped up their exhibition season by splitting a pair of games against the Mission City Outlaws over the long weekend.

The Junior B club were shut out on home ice on Friday, as the Outlaws beat them 1-0 at Planet Ice.

Saturday the Flames went tit-for-tat by going to Mission and beating the Outlaws 3-2.

The Flames host their home opener on Friday night at Planet Ice, featuring a tailgate party barbecue at 5:30 p.m. with live music, and the game at 7:30 p.m. against the Port Moody Panthers.

The barbecue is by donation.