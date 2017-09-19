Kell killing it for Royals

Sport Shorts

Pitt Meadows’ Sam Kell leads the Pacific Western Athletic Association’s women’s soccer scoring race after week two. Kell, playing for the Douglas College Royals, scored the team’s only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Capilano Blues on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Kell opened the scoring 11 minutes into the match before the Blues bounced back with two goals to close out the first half.

Kell’s goal in the first half pushed her to the scoring lead after the Pitt Meadow’s striker netted two goals in a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Island University Mariners a week earlier. The Royals sit in third place in the PacWest standings with a record of 1-1-1.

Kell will look to continue her strong start when she and the Royals travel to take on the Quest Kermodes in Squamish on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. The Royals host the Mariners Sunday, Sept. 24 at noon at Cunnings Field in Coquitlam.

The Ridge Meadows Bruins men’s and women’s team kicked off the 2017 season with a pair off loses over the weekend.

The women’s team dropped a 17-14 decision to the Vancouver Scribes in a hard-fought battle in Maple Ridge. Try scorers were Andrea Fouchard and Kate Towne, with Towne also making the conversion kicks.

The Burins welcomed Cal McIntosh as their new head coach after the departure of long-time bench boss Malcolm Knox. The team will look to get their new coach his first win when they travel to Capilano on Saturday.

On the men’s side, the Bruins were upended 36-29 to the Squamish Axemen after some injuries and conditioning caught up with the team. Try scorers were Joshua Ladd, Justin Cole, and captain Dustin Fletcher, with conversion kicks by Reed Nelson.

Maple Ridge’s Kent McKinon finished 33rd at the 2017 UBCO Invitational after firing a two-day 166 at the Okanagan Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

McKinon, now playing for Douglas College Royals, opened with an 86 and finished with an 80, leaving him 30 shots behind winner Jacob Vanderpas of the Langara College Falcons.