Knights on quest for crown

Meadow Ridge squares off against the North Langley Bears in VCFL finals Saturday at McLeod Stadium

The Meadow Ridge Knights junior bantams will be looking to add a title to their resume when they face the North Langley Bears for the for the Valley Community Football League finals.

The Knights will play under the lights at McLeod Stadium in Langley on Saturday, Nov. 11 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

The Knights punched their ticket to the final with a convincing 38-20 win over the Chilliwack Red Giants on Nov. 4.

The Knights played their most physical game of the season on offence, with the offensive line creating holes for the team’s strong running game.

The Knights led convincingly most of the game before Chilliwack made a fourth quarter push, scoring 12 points. It was their second straight win over Chilliwack.