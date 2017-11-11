Knights on quest for crown

Meadow Ridge squares off against the North Langley Bears in VCFL finals Saturday at McLeod Stadium

Sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Meadow Ridge Knights junior bantams will be looking to add a title to their resume when they face the North Langley Bears for the for the Valley Community Football League finals.

The Knights will play under the lights at McLeod Stadium in Langley on Saturday, Nov. 11 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

The Knights punched their ticket to the final with a convincing 38-20 win over the Chilliwack Red Giants on Nov. 4.

The Knights played their most physical game of the season on offence, with the offensive line creating holes for the team’s strong running game.

The Knights led convincingly most of the game before Chilliwack made a fourth quarter push, scoring 12 points. It was their second straight win over Chilliwack.

Previous story
Maroons maul Titans 40-0
Next story
Maroons advance to quarterfinals

Just Posted

Being Young: Look at parallels between history and future on Nov. 11

Time and again, Canadian service members have answered the call.

RCMP warn of gifting pyramid scam

Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for help on new scam in region

Free ferry fare for first responders attending Abbotsford officer’s funeral

BC Ferries adding additional sailings day of ceremony

Lougheed B-Line in planning stage

Translink officials meet Pitt Meadows council

Abbotsford citizens tackle bank robber

37-year-old in custody after trying to get away with cash

Update: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Surrey Creep Catchers continues under seige

‘I swear Facebook is messing with me,’ Ryan LaForge says

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

High-risk sex offender missing for 2 weeks arrested by Vancouver police

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Christoper Schafer, 40, on Oct. 26

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Korean War vet dedicates poppy torch to In Flanders Fields author

Melvin Anderson served in Korea in the early 1950s, and now visits local schools

Most Read

  • Maroons advance to quarterfinals

    Fulton torches Samuel Robertson Titans of Maple Ridge 40-0 in high school senior varsity action

  • Maroons maul Titans 40-0

    B.C. AA Subway Bowl round of 16 Senior Varsity Football on snow-covered Vernon field

  • Knights on quest for crown

    Meadow Ridge squares off against the North Langley Bears in VCFL finals Saturday at McLeod Stadium

  • Flames losing streak hits three games

    Ridge Meadows drops 4-2 decision to North Delta Ice Hawks in PJHL action