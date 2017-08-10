Maple Ridge Burrards a win away from WLA final

The Maple Ridge Burrards are a win away from advancing to defend their WLA title.

The Burrards got two goals each from a trio of players in a 9-6 win Thursday in New Westminster over the Salmonbellies to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Riley Loewen paced the defending league champions with two goals and two assists. Jeff Cornwall and Matthew Dinsdale also scored twice. Zack Porter, Dan Taylor and Tom Johnson contribted single markers, while Frank Scigliano made 43 saves for the win.

The Burrards fell behind 2-0 early, but responded with three straight goals and led 5-4 entering the second period. Ridge led 7-4 to start the third, but let New West climb to within a goal before adding a pair of empty-netters.

“After going down two early, our guys really seemed to dig deep,” said Burrards general manager Rey Comeault.

“Once again our dynamic offence, with its great ball movement, evened things up, with Riley Loewen leading the way,” he added.

“Our transition game was very good tonight, with Jeff Cornwall playing an exceptional game, scoring twice in key moments of the game, and Zac Porter also chipping in with a big goal.”

The Burrards were outshot 49-47 and can finish the series with a win Saturday at Cam Neely Arena, 7:30 p.m.

In the other WLA series, the Victoria Shamrocks lead the Burnaby Lakers 3-1.