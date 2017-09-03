Maple Ridge curlers kick off season with Summer Spiel

Twenty four teams took part in the inaugural event at the Golden Ears Winter Club.

Peter Hamilton of Maple Ridge during the Summer Spiel at the Golden Ears Winter Club on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Curlers from as far away as Edmonton took part in Summer Spiel at the Golden Ears Winter Club over the weekend.

The inaugural event was sold out with 24 teams taking part.

Dean Joanisse, manager of the Golden Ears Winter Club, said they decided on a bonspiel at the end of the summer because of when the ice is put in for the upcoming season.

“Our ice goes in fairly early,” he said.

“Last year it was just sitting for three weeks for the most part. So, we called in people to come and practise, to fill some ice time. I said, at that time, we should do a summer spiel,” Joanisse continued.

Summer Spiel is a fun event where you can earn more points competing in activities off the ice as opposed to on the ice.

This year there was a western theme. Participants were dressed in western wear with cowboy hats, checkered shirts and vests.

Activities included beer pong, flippy cup, cup stacking, a western-themed bean-bag toss, horseshoes and Bocce ball.

There was also an RV decorating competition.

Curlers were put into pools based on their level of ability that ranged from people who had never curled before to others who had competed in the B.C. provincials and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Next year Joanisse is hoping to open up the event for 36 teams.