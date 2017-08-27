Maple Ridge cyclist wins gold at world junior championships

Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster races with the TaG Cycling Race Team during Race the Ridge in Thornhill. (THE NEWS/files)

Maggie Coles-Lyster of Maple Ridge won her first career world championships title in the points race Saturday in Italy, according to Canadian Cycling Magazine.

Coles-Lyster, representing Canada, earned maximum points by winning the three first sprints in the 80-lap, 20-kilometre points event at the junior track world championships in Montichiari, Italy.

In the fourth sprint, she earned just one point with Chiara Consonni of Italy taking full points. Coles-Lyster then earned five more points by winning the fifth sprint.

The 21 points she earned in these opening rounds was enough to solidify her win.

She was also one of six riders who lapped the field.

@M_ColesLyster does it again, this time winning the 🌈 jersey in the Points Race! Meet your new 🌍🏆! pic.twitter.com/ZC5eUx1xhj — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 26, 2017

Overall, Coles-Lyster finished with 41 points.

Second place went to Marii Novolodskaya of Russia, who earned 29 points, and Consonni took bronze.

The world championship title was the second for Canada at this year’s junior championships.

The day before, Coles-Lyster earned silver in the omnium event.

Coles-Lyster started the four-event omnium with a fourth-place finish in the scratch race. She followed that up with a win in the tempo race, tied for the lead with Letizia Paternoster of Italy.

In the elimination race, she finished fifth eight points back on Paternoster.

In the points race, Coles-Lyster was unable to close down the gap to the leader, finishing with 115 points to Paternoster’s 125.

Mylene de Zoete of the Netherlands took the bronze medal at 112 points.