Maple Ridge player one of nine picked for Whitecaps’ high-performance program

Isabella Muzzolini of Maple Ridge is one of the nine BCSPL high performance soccer full-time players selected for the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite REX Soccer Program.

The last two years, Isabella, 14, was captain of her BCSPL Coquitlam Metro Ford High Performance team, and a player selected into the B.C. High Performance Programs before being selected into the Whitecaps program.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a terrific group of young B.C. players into the program,” said Emma Humphries, Whitecaps FC BC REX head coach and girls academy director.

“Through our partnership with B.C. Soccer, we look forward to continuing to push players on to Canada Soccer’s youth and senior national teams.”

Vancouver Whitecaps FC, in partnership with B.C. Soccer and Canada Soccer, announced late July, that the club’s Girls Elite program will now officially become a Super REX Centre, welcoming top women’s soccer prospects from across the country.

“We are honoured to be selected by Canada Soccer as a Super REX centre,” said Humphries. “We are very excited to now be welcoming out-of-province players to join our group here in B.C. These additions will only strengthen our development structure, our competitive environment, and the pathway to Canada Soccer’s youth and senior national teams.”

Building on the Regional EXCEL (REX) program started by Canada Soccer in 2014, Whitecaps FC and BC Soccer will continue to collaborate with Canada Soccer in their efforts to produce the next generation of stars for Canada’s Women’s National Team.