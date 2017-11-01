Jake Laberge of Maple Ridge had a good season and strong playoff with the Vancouver Island Raiders. (Black Press)

Maple Ridge QB has great run in BCFC

Jake Laberge takes Raiders to Western final

Jake Laberge’s junior football playoff run came to an end on the Prairies.

The Maple Ridge quarterback’s Vancouver Island Raiders were shut out by the dynastic Saskatoon Hilltops in the national semifinal on Sunday afternoon, 48-0.

The Raiders were down 16-0 after one quarter and 37-0 at halftime and although the visitors mustered some drives in the second half, they couldn’t put points on the board.

Laberge never got comfortable in the pocket on the weekend, as he was sacked seven times, and finished 14-for-25 passing for 125 yards with one interception.

Laberge led the Raiders to a 6-3-1 regular season record in the BC Football Conference, as he threw a league best 17 touchdowns, with 1,753 yards and nine interceptions. He completed 120 of 214 passes, for 56 per cent.

In the playoffs, he led his team to a 15-8 first-round victory over the Okanagan Sun, and in the BCFC final they beat tthe Westshore Rebels 21-7. Laberge threw two touchdowns in each game.

Now the Saskatoon Hilltops go for their fourth straight Canadian Bowl championship as they meet the Windsor AKO Fratmen on Nov. 11 in Ontario.

