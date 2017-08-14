Maple Ridge racer at B.C. Historic Motor Races in Mission

Maple Ridge’s Stan Guy will be competing at the 30th annual B.C. Historic Motor Races at the Mission Raceway Park road course Aug. 19-20.

Guy races in a 1969 Datsun 510, No. 510.

The B.C. Historic Motor Races is the largest vintage race in western Canada, with cars will be coming from Alberta, Washington and Montana, as well as all the B.C. vintage racers.

Returning in 2017 will be the popular “Ride in a Real Racing Car,” where fans for a nominal contribution to the Mission Hospice Society can get rides on the track in a real racing car.