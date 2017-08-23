Maple Ridge teen riding high

A Maple Ridge teen is riding high after a pair of prestigious wins in equestrian events this summer.

William Jack competed and won the Canadian national pentathlon novice C men’s division, held in early July in Calgary.

Then he competed in Guelph, Ont. at the Canadian Pony Club national tetrathlon event, and won the junior men’s title.

Pentathlon and tetrathlon are both multi-event sports. Tetrathlon see competitors square off in swimming, running, shooting and horseback riding, while pentathlon includes fencing as well as the other four sports.

Jack, who is in Grade 9, started training several years ago with a group in Maple Ridge after joining the Canadian Pony Club. He enjoys target shooting, and uses some of the techniques he learned in air cadets.

He is active in the community and spent the summer competing, but also fit in a three-week survival course with the air cadets in Alberthead on Vancouver Island.

He is an active member of the 583 Air Cadet squadron in Maple Ridge and also the Canadian Pony Club with the Alouette Branch in Pitt Meadows. Both groups help him to train in his sports.