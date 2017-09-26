Marauders ground Griffins in AA varsity action

The Pitt Meadow Marauders played stifling defence on their way to a 52-0 over the Eric Hamber Griffins Friday, Sept. 22.

The Marauder defence smothered the Griffins from the opening whistle, said coach Bubba Montabello.

He said Brandon Hunt played a big part of the team’s success.

“He had an amazing game both on offence and defence,” said Montabello. “He was able to run all over Eric Hamber and on defence we just kept on making huge tackles, which is big credit to his very high football IQ.”

The coach said while the offence took a while to heat up, the team was able to feel out the Griffins and build a 21-0 lead at half time. He was impressed with how his team continued to build on it momentum at the end of the first half.

“I think what I am happiest about in this victory is we kept getting better as the game went on. When the backups got in, they also made big-time plays, which shows me everyone was involved and ready to go,” said Montabello.

The coach said quarterback Tato Ferreyro was excellent on the run all night.

He said the Marauders will face a much bigger challenge when they host Nanaimo Friday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.

“They are a very good team that runs a complex offence that will be a big challenge for our defence,” said Montabello. “We have to make sure we all do our job and have faith that the guy next to you does his.”