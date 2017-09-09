Marauders kick off football season with a win

The Pitt Meadows Marauder junior football squad kicked off the season promptly, and on just the second day of classes put up their first win of the new year on their home field.

The Marauders beat the Argyle Pipers of North Vancouver 18-14 in an exhibition game where special teams plays were eliminated, but there were still a lot of special plays.

One was tight end Dallas Pattenden catching a pass from quarterback Riley Celino and taking it about 30 yards for a touchdown.

Another was free safety Dalton Larabie scooping a fumble and taking it to the house in the third quarter. Larabie also looked good running the ball.

Celino ran one in himself for a score from the three yard line for the final score late in the fourth quarter to put Pitt ahead for good.

Coach Bruno Chu said his top defensive players for the game were Carlos Redekkop who led the team in tackles. Levi Kongolo also had a nice interception on a two-point conversion attempt by the Pipers.

The juniors will be on the road for a pair of games, and return home to face the Earl Marriott Mariners on Sept. 27 in a 3:15 p.m. start.

The Pitt Meadows Seniors are in Victoria to face Spectrum on Saturday, and their schedule will then see them with four straight Friday night home dates, beginning Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Windsor Dukes of North Van.

For full schedules see pittfootball.wixsite.com/marauders/schedule