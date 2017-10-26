Marauders mauled by Saints

Langley runs over Pitt Meadows in junior Varsity action

The Blue Atom Knights dropped a 24-12 decision to the Abbotsford White team in Valley Community Football League action on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Blue Knights will be looking to clinch a playoff spot when they host theChilliwack Blue team at Samuel Roberts Technical Secondary on Oct. 28.

Meadow Ridge Atom White Knights finished off their season with a 40-0 win over the Chilliwack Giants Red. The defence was strong and on offence, Steven Bowering, Jaiden Wong and Ashton Lowney all recorded their first touchdowns of the season.

The Bantam Meadow Ridge Knights knocked off the North Langley Bears 16-7 in league play Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Knights led 9-0 going into the half and were able to grind out a win thanks to James Grimason’s second rushing touchdown of the day.

In B.C. high school junior varsity action, the Pitt Meadows Marauders dropped a 41-0 decision to the Langley Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Pitt Meadows takes on crosstown rival Samuel Roberts at SRT on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.

Most Read