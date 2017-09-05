Marauders move to replace Goulet

Rich Goulet is gone from the program, and coaches around the province are talking about boycotting Pitt Meadows secondary basketball over his treatment, but the school staff is getting prepared for the upcoming season with new personnel in place.

Principal Mike Keenan would not speak about the situation with Goulet, but did talk about the program’s future.

“Our teams have coaches, and we have alumni who have stepped up and want to be involved,” he said. “Really good, solid, committed coaches are hard to find, but they’re out there.”

He recently sent a letter to players and parents to reassure them.

“As you know, much has taken place over the past two months and we continue to gather information and meet with individuals in order to get things in order,” said the letter addressed to the PMSS basketball community from Keenan.

“I am pleased to announce that we have acquired the teaching and voluntary coaching services of Mr. Brody Herman at PMSS,” said the letter, noting that he is new to the profession, but had a “top notch” practicum at the school last year.

He is experienced in the basketball world, and will take on the role of boys basketball director and coach of the junior boys team.

“I consider us very fortunate to have him join our staff,” said Keenan.

Carson Power and Mike Leon, who were both assistant coaches in the program last season, have agreed to coach the senior boys team.

Last season Goulet coached both the junior and senior teams, and was the head of the program.

John Roca, the Grade 8 boys coach “advised that this year marks a good opportunity for him to step away from active coaching duties,” but said he will consult with his replacement over the season.

Herman would like to hear from other volunteer coaches who were involved in the program last year about whether they will continue their involvement. Keenan said he has been contacted by four alumni who are interested in coaching at Pitt.

Keenan said in an interview that school-based coaches give strong connections to the institution, but community volunteers are critical. He noted that the football program has nine coaches and seven are community volunteers.

The girls program has been run by Kevin and Audra Severinski for a number of years, and the administrator foresaw no change in that.

“As you know the gym has been open regularly for open gym sessions, and it is nice to see many of the boys out playing,” said the letter.

The Steve Nash program is active for both girls and boys, and vice-principal Denis Drapeau will be the school-based contact for the group executive for the coming season.

The letter noted that schedules will be a challenge, as the school retains “very limited information on what had been planned for the teams for the coming season.

Senior boys trips to San Diego and Saskatoon were cancelled earlier in the summer.

League schedules for all teams will be released in the fall.