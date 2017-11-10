Maroons lead Titans 20-0 at halftime

Home-field advantage is paying off for Vernon in some tricky conditions.

The Fulton Maroons are leading the Samuel Roberson Titans of Maple Ridge 20-0 at the half in B.C. AA Subway bowl round of senior varsity high school football playoff action.

Playing the snowy tundra of the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, the Titans are struggling to keep up to the Maroons who are accustomed to the conditions.

The field was earlier swamped in snow, but the yardage lines were cleared by volunteers with shovels in time for the game.

