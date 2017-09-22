Meadow Ridge Flames erupt in second to down Steelers

Flames forward Jayden Genberg battles for position with Grandview’s Jeffrey Wong Friday night in Maple Ridge. The Flames scored four second period goals en route to an 8-4 win.

The Ridge Meadow Flames doubled up the Grandview Steers 8-4 in PIJHL action Friday, Sept. 22.

The win was the second straight over the Steelers in the past five days. The Flames upended Grandview 4-2 Sunday in Burnaby.

The Flames were leading 2-1 heading into the second period when they erupted for four striaght goals to put the game out of reach. The win puts the Flames back in top spot in their division with eight points, and improving their record to 4-2.

Ridge Meadows travel to Surrey to take on the winless Knights on Thursday, Sept. 28. Game time is 7:45 at the North Surrey Rec Centre.

The next home game is Friday, Sept. 29 when the Flames host the Richmond Sockeyes. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.