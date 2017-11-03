Meadow Ridge Knights JB win battle with Chilliwack Giants

Meadow Ridge Knights’ Jacob Williams and Abbotsford Falcons Black defender Jacob Beulens during peewee football at SRT on Saturday. The Knights won 46-0 to finish the VCFL regular season with a record of 6-1-1. The team hosts a semifinal playoff game on Saturday. (Gary Ahuja/Black Press)

The Meadows Ridge Knights junior bantam community football squad played in a thriller late Saturday afternoon in Chilliwack, and came up with a 38-35 victory over the Giants Red Squad.

The Knights came out of the gate hard moving the chains and driving for yardage, destined to find the Giants endzone in their first series. Unfortunate penalties however would see the Giants take over at the one yard line, burn up the field and take an 8-0 lead. The Knights answered, and the battling teams traded touchdown for touchdown, with fans on the edge of their seats throughout the game.

The Knights trailing by three points right down to the last two minutes of the game, but in the last series, in just three plays led by Gavin Whittingham and Lesley Latour, they stole the game, with Whittingham taking it to the house to put the Knights in the lead 38-35.

With just under a minute left, and the crowd on its feet, the Knights kicked the ball deep and pinned the Giants in their own end.

An interception by Ethan Gailey sealed the deal and victory belonged to the Knights.

Offence standouts were Whittingham, Latour, Sahaj Singh, Jacob Brass, Joshua Clarke and Lincoln Schmidt.

Defence of stand outs were Whittingham, Gabe Fitzpatrick, Aiden Sanderson, Brass and Latour.

The Knights now play in the Valley Community Football League semi-final on Saturday against the same Giants team.

In other weekend action:

• The Knights bantams lost 46-0 to Chilliwack. They will face North Langley at SRT on Saturday at 1:45 p.m

• The Meadow Ridge Blue atom team beat Chilliwack White 48-0.

• The Knights pee wees beat Abbotsford Black 46-0.