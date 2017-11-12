Meredith hits home run with NCCA scholarship

Maple Ridge softball standout heading to Concordia in Portland, Oregon on four-year commitment

Kate Meredith can finally take a deep breath.

For the past two years Meredith has been chasing her dream. A standout for the Ridge Meadow Rage and Pride for more than eight years, the 17-year-old softball star just signed a four-year athletic and academic scholarship to attend Concordia University in Portland, Oregon starting in the fall of 2018.

“The process has been long and stressful,” said Meredith, “but finally signing the letter has made everything worth it. It’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

Meredith said it wasn’t the countless hours of practice or the thousands of kilometers traveling to games that was as exhausting as was the marketing of herself to potential schools that made the process so time consuming.

“The recruiting process just takes so much time. You have to sell yourself to coaches and there are so many options to consider in Canada and the U.S.,” she said.

Creating self promotional videos and compiling stats is one thing. But Meredith said making sure she played in tournaments in front of college coaches and recruiters was also part of the process. Being able to showcase her skills live was a major factor in landing the scholarship.

Another part of the process was dedicating more time to developing her game.

In a decision that has paid dividends, Meredith and her parents Paula and Kelly, decided that going into her Grade 11 year she would leave Maple Ridge Secondary and transfer to the Yale Softball Academy.

Meredith would spend her mornings on the ball field while pursuing her education goals in the afternoon.

“Training every day has certainly improved my game.”

Meredith also spent the last two years playing softball with the White Rock Renegades after her team in Maple Ridge dissolved. There, she said she benefited greatly from the coaching of Charlotte Dolan of the Renegades, who was also a coach at Yale, along with Yale’s director and coach Dave Paetkau.

Meredith also said that the past two years at Yale will also help ramp up her intensity level once she starts playing NCAA second division softball in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

She said the decision to choose Concordia ultimately came down to a mix of the softball program as well as finding the right fit for her education goals. Meredith will be majoring in special education.

“It’s a great program and when I visited I really got that feeling like this was my school, it’s where I’m supposed to be,” she said.

She was also impressed with meeting her coaches and players at Concordia.

“Everyone was super nice. The camaraderie between the team and the coaches was something that really appealed to me.”

Another contributing factor was the proximity to home. While there were other options, being within a drivable distance to her home in Maple Ridge was also important.

While marketing yourself is important, skill usually wins the day. Standing in at 6-feet, one-inch, Meredith said her talent at first base and her power at bat is also what helped seal the deal.

As for relaxing, she said it will be short-lived as she can’t wait to start the next chapter in her softball career. She said she’s incredibly grateful to her parents, who were literally the driving force behind her success.

“I could see in their eyes and could tell they were just very proud. It was a long process for them too. I’m very grateful.”

Previous story
PHOTOS: Vancouver Giants crown visiting Victoria Royals

Just Posted

Update: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building that housed home renovation business.

Sombre 75 year celebration of Cadets

The 1838 Royal Westminster Regiment Army Cadets lead Remembrance Day parade in Maple Ridge

Being Young: Look at parallels between history and future on Nov. 11

Time and again, Canadian service members have answered the call.

Memories grow old, we shall not forget

Lessons have to be relearned

Pressure for fish passage at Maple Ridge dam mounts

Councillor calls for community-wide effort to re-connect South Alouette River

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

PHOTOS: Vancouver Giants crown visiting Victoria Royals

Giants hand best team in Western Hockey League rare loss Saturday night

Coquihalla closed southbound

Highway 5 is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident

CP Rail investigating after train derails between Golden and Revelstoke

Initial reports say that 10 cars were involved

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Surrey Creep Catchers continues under seige

‘I swear Facebook is messing with me,’ Ryan LaForge says

Most Read

  • Maroons advance to quarterfinals

    Fulton torches Samuel Robertson Titans of Maple Ridge 40-0 in high school senior varsity action

  • Knights on quest for crown

    Meadow Ridge squares off against the North Langley Bears in VCFL finals Saturday at McLeod Stadium

  • Thunder roll into provincial championships

    Thomas Haney secured third overall in Fraser Valley playoffs with 1-0 win over Archbishop Carney

  • Meredith hits home run with NCCA scholarship

    Maple Ridge softball standout heading to Concordia in Portland, Oregon on four-year commitment