NHL defender Hunt, free from Nashville, heads to Vegas

Maple Ridge’s Brad Hunt didn’t last long as a NHL free agent, signing a two-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights on Canada Day.

The $1.3-million contract comes with the possibility that Hunt, 28, will also play for expansion team’s AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, who the defender previously played for during two seasons from 2011-13.

He was named an all-star for the Wolves during the 2012-13 season.

Hunt recently spent a year with the Nashville Predators, who made it to the Stanley Cup Finals this past June.

Hunt had 29 points in 23 games with the Wolves last season. He also played nine games in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues, and three with Nashville, recording six points overall.

His junior hockey career included a short stint with the Ridge Meadows Flames junior B team in the 2005-06 season, before joining the BCHL team in Burnaby for three seasons. He then played four years at Bemidji State University.

Locals sign with Flames

The Ridge Meadows Flames are putting together their roster for the 2017-18 season, and announced five new players last week.

Two of those players, defenceman Ian MacDonald and forward Devon Taylor, from Maple Ridge.

MacDonald, 18, is graduating from the B.C. Major Midget League’s Vancouver NorthEeast Chiefs, where he spent two seasons. He posted 25 points over 37 games last season.

Taylor, 17, is also coming from the BCMML, playing last season with the Valley West Hawk, where he recorded eight points in 29 games.

The Flames also brought on Vancouver-born defender Maximillian Daerendinger, along with forwards Jayden Genberg from Langley and Joshua Gibbons from Burnaby.

The season starts for the Flames on Aug. 18, when they host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack at Planet Ice.