VIDEO: Oilerup performing at Langley Events Centre

PacificSport Fraser Valley hosting Danish Oilerup Elite Gymanstics

The Danish Oilerup Elite Gymanstics team will be performing at the Langley Events Centre this afternoon (Sept. 1).

The team will be doing a one-hour performance at the Langley Events Centre in the south gymnasium of the fieldhouse from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Oilerup Elite Team is globally renowed for their innovative performances comprised of traditional Danish gymnastics, high-level tumbling and breath-taking mini-trampoline.

They are described as gracious and powerful in their movements, combining that with parkour-inspired tricks, dance and acrobatics, making for a high-energy performance in a stirring atmosphere.

The event, which is hosted by Pacific Sport Fraser Valley, is open to the public and admission is by donation.

The LEC is located at 7888 200 St.

