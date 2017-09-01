OktoberFast run for charity coming to Pitt Meadows

The second annual OktoberFAST charity race is coming up on Oct. 1.

The race is put on by Athletes In Kind, and will feature distances of five and 10 kilometers starteing at Osprey Village, starting at 10 a.m.

There will also be a kid’s run, for children 12 and under, which is to start at 9:30 a.m. and tours Osprey Village.

This year’s race will feature a beer garden, barbecue and live music – a post-run party with Foamer’s Folly brewers of Pitt Meadows.

Prizes for most money raised by an individual, and first overall male and female runners in both the distances. Runners also get souvenir AIK camp mugs and pint glasses, and every participant is entered to win a pair of new running shoes from Sole Experience Running company.

AIK notes the organizers are “super stoked” that Scotiabank is matching all registration fees for the first 125 participants who register online.

AIK supports the BC Childhood Cancer Parents Association, and all proceeds from AIK races go towards the practical and financial needs of families with children in cancer treatment.