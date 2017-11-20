Olympic swimmers wow kids in Langley

Youngsters from New West, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford and Langley got to meet medal winners.

Youngsters from four Lower Mainland swim clubs got to meet two of Canada’s top athletes on Sunday at a Langley meet.

Emily Overholt and Markus Thormeyer were there to sign books, shirts, and anything else brought to them by nervous young swimmers. They also posed for pictures and let the youngsters try on their medals.

Overholt was a triple medalist at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto before winning the bronze as part of the 4X200 freestyle relay team at last year’s Rio Olympics.

Thormeyer won silver in 100m and 200m backstroke at the Pan Ams, and competed as part of the 4X100m freestyle relay at the Olympics in Rio.

“It was very exciting, we had kids lined up down the deck,” said the Langley Olympian Swim Club’s Brian Metcalfe.

Seeing high level swimmers was very exciting for the young novices who attended Sunday’s meet.

The Olympic swimmers have connections to the local clubs through Hilary Metcalfe, a former LOSC member who swims with both Overholt and Thormeyer at UBC.

The swim meet was organized by the Langley and Abbotsford Olympian Swim Clubs, and members of the the Haney and Hyack clubs also attended.