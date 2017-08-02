O’Neill off to a great start with new team

Tyler O’Neill has been making a great first impression with his new organization.

The slugger out of Maple Ridge was traded by the Seattle Mariners to the St. Louis Cardinals in late July, and has continued on a summertime hot streak, now with Triple-A Memphis.

In nine games he has hit three homeruns and has 14 RBI, while hitting a robust .306 (11-for-36).

The three homers gives him 22 on the season, which is good for fifth overall in the Triple A Pacific Coast League.

“He’s got a lot of upside, that kid. He’s got tools. He’s got a lot of old-school tools – pop, power, speed, nice throwing arm, real aggressive, understands the game,” Redbirds hitting coach Mark Budaska said.

“He’s a real exciting young player. I think he has a good future ahead of him.”

Pitt Meadows soccer player Adam Kirby is one of the 21 B.C. boys selected to join the Whitecaps FC residency program.

Kirby, who is a U-14 player with the Coquitlam Metro-Ford club team, will travel to Mexico this weekend to take part in the U-13 CONCACAF Champions League.

“We have another exciting group of young players entering the Residency program this year,” said Craig Dalrymple, Whitecaps residency technical director. “Our partnership with BC Soccer and the BCSPL continues to be crucial to developing local players for our program.”