(contributed) Jamie Hennessey (left) joins teammates Mikayla Tinkham and Madelyn Huston after helping pace the UBC cross country track team to a first place finish in Iowa over the weekend.

Pair run to podium

Maple Ridge alumni take second and third for UBC track team in Iowa

A pair of Maple Ridge cross country runners made their way to the podium at the Association of Independent Institutions Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Jamie Hennessey, a former Maple Ridge Secondary student, and cross town rival Madelyn Huston, formerly of Thomas Haney, took home second and third place respectively at the conference championships as members of the UBC track team.

The duo finished the 5,000-metre run at a time of 19 minutes and 07.10 seconds. Hutson was right behind at 19:11.

Teammate Nicola Symonds, originally from Calgary, took home top spot at the race with a time of 18:48:80.

The strong showing by the former Maple Ridge high school standouts also helped secure first place overall for the UBC women’s team at the Iowa event.

By finishing second and third, Hennessey and Huston are guaranteed a spot on the UBC team heading for the NAIA national championships on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Vancouver, WA.

It has been a strong start to the season for Huston, who also received the Thunderbird Athletic Council athlete-of-the-week award earlier in the school year following a fourth place finish at a five kilometre race in Lacey, WA.

Previous story
Running Roughshod

Just Posted

Be angry at the conditions that have created homelessness

Don’t blame those who are victims, who made “bad choices”

Lest we forget

Webster’s Corners elementary students share tea and music with veterans ahead of Remembrance Day

VIDEO: Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

GoFundMe page set up for slain Abbotsford police officer

Page has raised over $9,500 in three hours for the Davidson family

Running Roughshod

Wittingham bowls over Chilliwack en route to a two touchdown performance

Young Campbell River hockey fan gets to hang with her hockey hero

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

B.C. trader fined $400,000, banned from capital markets

Man who faked takeover of a mining company also ordered to pay back money he earned selling shares

B.C. bulldog and emu make adorable best-friend pair

Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

B.C. Hydro rate freeze promised for 2018

Three per cent rate increase to be cancelled, review after Site C fate determined

Most Read