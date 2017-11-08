Pair run to podium

Maple Ridge alumni take second and third for UBC track team in Iowa

(contributed) Jamie Hennessey (left) joins teammates Mikayla Tinkham and Madelyn Huston after helping pace the UBC cross country track team to a first place finish in Iowa over the weekend.

A pair of Maple Ridge cross country runners made their way to the podium at the Association of Independent Institutions Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Jamie Hennessey, a former Maple Ridge Secondary student, and cross town rival Madelyn Huston, formerly of Thomas Haney, took home second and third place respectively at the conference championships as members of the UBC track team.

The duo finished the 5,000-metre run at a time of 19 minutes and 07.10 seconds. Hutson was right behind at 19:11.

Teammate Nicola Symonds, originally from Calgary, took home top spot at the race with a time of 18:48:80.

The strong showing by the former Maple Ridge high school standouts also helped secure first place overall for the UBC women’s team at the Iowa event.

By finishing second and third, Hennessey and Huston are guaranteed a spot on the UBC team heading for the NAIA national championships on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Vancouver, WA.

It has been a strong start to the season for Huston, who also received the Thunderbird Athletic Council athlete-of-the-week award earlier in the school year following a fourth place finish at a five kilometre race in Lacey, WA.