Phare grabs gold at WHL Cup

Ridge Meadows product part of Team B.C. that grabs gold at prospects tournament in Calgary

Maple Ridge’s Tyson Phare struck gold with Team B.C. at the WHL Cup in Calgary.

Phare, a first round draft choice of the Red Deer Rebels in 2017, chipped in with goal for Team B.C. in it’s 4-3 overtime win over Alberta on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Winsport Arena.

It was just the second time Team B.C. won the WHL Cup, formerly Western Canada under 16 Challenge Cup.

Phare, the 18th overall selection by the Rebels in the 2017 bantam draft, had two goals in the tournament. The former Ridge Meadows Rambler played his last season in Maple Ridge in 2015/16, where he recorded 29 goals and 17 assists in 33 games. Phare has played the last three seasons with Yale Academy in Abbotsford.

It was the second straight WHL Cup gold medal game that went to overtime featuring Team B.C. and Team Alberta.

Alberta scored the only goal in the first period on a tally by Kaiden Guhle.

The Wild Rose province would make it 2-0, as Connor McLennon scored at 12:51 of the second period. Team B.C. would come back with a pair of goals to end the period as Justin Sourdif of Surrey and Phare of Maple Ridge would get B.C. even at two after 40 minutes of play.

Team B.C. would take their first lead of the game on a Ryan Watson (Delta) goal in the third. Alberta’s Connor McClennon got his team even with under two minutes to go.

Ben King of Vernon would win it for B.C. 2:37 into overtime, bringing the gold medal back to B.C. for the first time since 2012. Only B.C. and Alberta have won this event, which started in 2009. Manitoba defeated Saskatchewan in the bronze medal game earlier in the day.

Previous story
NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie
Next story
Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Just Posted

Maple Ridge homeless campers restate demands for permanent housing

Anita Place members claims more homeless than regional count covered.

UPDATED: Pitt Meadows city councillor testifies at his sex assault trial

David Murray tells court he hired teens to help with an upcoming auction

Phare grabs gold at WHL Cup

Ridge Meadows product part of Team B.C. that grabs gold at prospects tournament in Calgary

Chilliwack school board to discuss trustee’s opinions on LGBTQ program

Board to decide how to move forward following Barry Neufeld’s Facebook post

South Surrey shooting victim identified

IHIT says 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra of Surrey was killed Monday

VIDEO: Country musicians pay tribute to Vegas shooting victim

Jordan McIldoon’s family attended BCCMA’s awards ceremony Sunday, where the country fan was honoured.

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham falls for propaganda

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

Most Read