Phare shortlisted for Team BC

Tyson Phare with Prince George Cougars General Manager Todd Harkins when the WHL club made the Maple Ridge hockey prospect a first round pick in the bantam draft.

Maple Ridge’s Tyson Phare has been named to the province’s U16 Team BC short list.

BC Hockey announced the 35 players shortlisted for potential participation on Team BC at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup this fall against Team Alberta, Team Manitoba and Team Saskatchewan. The Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup takes place from Oct. 17–22 in Calgary.

Phare, was drafted by Prince George in the first round, 18th overall. The forward plays for the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford.

The players will be evaluated by BC Hockey evaluators and the Team BC coaching staff during the first part of the hockey season with their club team, and the final roster will be announced in early October.

“After a very competitive provincial camp and thorough evaluation, the BC Hockey evaluation team is excited with the players selected to the short list,” said Male Program of Excellence Coordinator, Fred Zweep. “We look forward to watching these athletes in the coming months as we get down to naming Team BC this fall.”

The Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup will feature the highest rated players in the U16 age category representing the four Western provinces.