PHOTOS: Invitational swim meet draws top competitors to Langley

Kourosh Shahbazi competes in the 400 Metre freestyle at the LOSC Invitational in Langley on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

About 300 swimmers are battling for top honours in Langley this weekend.

The Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) is hosting the 11th Annual Short Course Invitational at the Walnut Grove pool.

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and Squamish are among those attending.

The event is sanctioned by Swim BC , a non-profit provincial sport organization (PSO) and the governing body for competitive swimming in British Columbia.

Swim BC members include 61 active age-group clubs, four university programs, five swim associations, two Pacific Sport Regional Training Centers and two Canadian Sport Institute National Training Centers , and over 45 masters clubs.

Finals in the Langley event are scheduled for early Sunday night.

When the results become available, they will be posted.

