Pitt Meadows golfer wins national title

A local up-and-coming golfer was in the spotlight as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Mini Tour National Championship ran at Tsawwassen Springs Golf in Tsawwassen on Thursday and Friday, and national champions for competitive girls and boys in pee wee (11-12), atom (9-10) and novice (8U) divisions were crowned.

Jaden August, 8, of Pitt Meadows, fired 71,71 (142) to capture the MJT Mini Tour National Boys Novice Champion’s title. August won by nine strokes over Cheho An, 9, of Burnaby, and said the key was, ‘staying patient.’

I made my putt on 18 for birdie and feel awesome (to win). I was focused on my own game.”

Kaitlyn Anderson of Maple Ridge also competed, finishing six in the atom girls event after shooting 90,84 (174).