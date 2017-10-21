(Vancouver Canucks photo) Pitt Meadows’ Patrick Wiercioch was recalled by the Vancouver Canucks after defenceman Erik Gudbranson was suspended one game after a hit from behind in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Pitt Meadows’ Wiercioch recalled to Canucks from Utica

Defenceman played 57 games last year with Colorado Avalanche and registered 12 points

Pitt Meadows native Patrick Wiercioch has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks.

The announcement comes on the heels of defenseman Erik Gudbranson being suspended for one game filling a five-minute boarding major on Bruins forward Frank Vatrano on Thursday night in Boston.

Wiercioch failed to make the opening day roster for the Canucks and was sent to the Utica Comets, but not before he was exposed on waivers . In two games with the AHL club, Wiercioch has registered one goal.

The Comets have a glut of veterans on their team and AHL teams are only allowed to dress five veterans with more than 320 games of professional experience. A sixth can be added, but the range is between 260 and 320 games. Reid Boucher fills that spot with 281 games of pro experience.

Wiercioch has 424 professional games under his belt, including the 56 games he played with the Colorado Avalanche in 2016-17. He recorded four goals and eight assists, ranking third amongst defenseman on the team.

Prior to last season, Wiercioch spent five seasons in the Ottawa Senators organization. In a total of 268 career NHL games, the 6-foot-5, 202 pound defenseman has 16 goals and 58 assists for 74 points.

Wiercioch was selected in the second round, 42nd overall by the Senators in the 2008 NHL entry draft. Wiercioch played for the Burnaby Express of BCHL in 2006/07 season then spent three seasons playing in the NCAA. In 2007/08 he played for the Omaha Lancers then spent the next two seasons with the University of Denver.

• Here’s the list of the eight Utica Comet who are impacted by the veteran rule:

Jamie Sifers: 735

Patrick Wiercioch: 424

Carter Bancks: 428

Michael Chaput: 372

Anton Rodin: 354

Darren Archibald: 347

Wacey Hamilton: 336

Jayson Megna: 328

Previous story
Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool closure delayed until new year

City rejects proposals as bids fail to meet city’s purchasing and procurement policy

Pitt Meadows’ Wiercioch recalled to Canucks from Utica

Defenceman played 57 games last year with Colorado Avalanche and registered 12 points

Untrending: A line in the digital space

I was not at all tempted to shout-out the sad news on Facebook or Twitter.

In Education: Learning another language helps

Bilingualism is also shown to be linked with social problem solving among children.

MacDuff’s Call: Separated bike lanes not practical in Maple Ridge

Better suited for the more populated, Spandex-prone areas like that of Vancouver.

VIDEO: Surrey Now-Leader reporter tries on a ‘drunk driving suit’

The suit from Ocean Park Ford emulates what it’s like to get behind the wheel after drinking

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Bruins have up and down weekend

Maple Ridge women’s rugby team wins big, men lose tight game

Most Read