Playoff berths on the line

Haney Masters’ Curling sees playoff spots up for grabs as season winds down

(files/THE NEWS) Playoffs are just around the corner in Haney Masters’ curling.

Jim Keenan and Ron Laxdal joined the chase for a playoff spot as their rinks won narrow victories in Haney Masters’ curling action at Golden Ears Curling Club.

Laxdal’s rink consisting of Ed Belsey, Ole Hensrud and Hilly Boonstra edged Bill Hanula 6-5, while Keenan’s rink defeated Angelo Masaro 8-6.

With the wins, each rink inched closer to a playoff berth. With only two draws left and only seven berths in the A Division playoffs, only the Eric Holler, Clare Milaney and Bill McDowell rinks have secured playoff spots.

Jack Stadel’s rink saw victory, and a playoff berth, snatched away when Holler drew to the button for a 7-6 comeback win.