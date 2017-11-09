(files/THE NEWS) Playoffs are just around the corner in Haney Masters’ curling.

Playoff berths on the line

Haney Masters’ Curling sees playoff spots up for grabs as season winds down

sports@mapleridgenews.com

Jim Keenan and Ron Laxdal joined the chase for a playoff spot as their rinks won narrow victories in Haney Masters’ curling action at Golden Ears Curling Club.

Laxdal’s rink consisting of Ed Belsey, Ole Hensrud and Hilly Boonstra edged Bill Hanula 6-5, while Keenan’s rink defeated Angelo Masaro 8-6.

With the wins, each rink inched closer to a playoff berth. With only two draws left and only seven berths in the A Division playoffs, only the Eric Holler, Clare Milaney and Bill McDowell rinks have secured playoff spots.

Jack Stadel’s rink saw victory, and a playoff berth, snatched away when Holler drew to the button for a 7-6 comeback win.

Previous story
Former Canadian international Adam Kleeberger to coach new rugby generation

Just Posted

UPDATE: Motorcade to bring fallen officer to Abbotsford has left hospital

Motorcade carrying body of Const. John Davidson expected in Abbotsford between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Trial underway for man charged with pellet-gun attacks in Abbotsford

Harpreet Vaid before the courts on 14 charges from July 2015

Heroes honoured for saving family from burning SUV in Pitt Meadows

Seven men receive rare fire department citation

VIDEO: Gunmen invade Aldergrove home, injure occupant

Three armed men invade residence in Aldergrove Wedenesday evening

No wrongdoing found in death of three-year-old Abbotsford girl

Coroner’s report makes no recommendations following death of Nimrat Gill

South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Trans Mountain lawsuit dropped over worries costs would bankrupt non-profit group

B.C.

Free public transit for military personnel, veterans on Remembrance Day

TransLink offers free service across Metro Vancouver

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Most Read