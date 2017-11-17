Pumpkin Cross bike race draws 250 riders

New course for one of Maple Ridge’s favourite sporting events

Sunny spring-like conditions greeted the more than 250 riders to the 2017 edition of Pumpkin Cross bike race

In its 11th year, Pumpkin Cross has established itself not only as a competitive cyclocross race, but as a Halloween-themed celebration of cycling.

This year’s event was again held at the North Alouette Greenway Park in Maple Ridge. Unlike in previous years, the course took on a more European style design, utilizing a variety of terrain including the dykes, grassy field and for the first time a stretch of paved road on Park Lane. The crew from Giant Vancouver and Pitt Meadows Cycles did a great job helping to set up the course, said organizer Barry Lyster.

The Maple Ridge Dentistry for Kids Kid’s race saw 50 enthusiastic, costume clad young riders challenge a special course through the Night of the Liv-ing Dead Spooky Forest, with a few even riding a lap of the big course.

Since the inception of Pumpkin Cross, getting more women into the sport was a major goal. This year the event had 30 novice women, some racing cyclocross for the first time. Liv Giant Canada has been a huge supporter of this initiative.

Every year more and more riders dress in costume for the event, and this year saw a cast of characters turn up for the races. This year’s winners of the prestigious Herschel Supply Co. costume contest were Marty the Martian aka Paul Newitt and Broccoli Boy aka Joe Craig.

As for the racing, the Elite Women’s winner was the savvy veteran herself, Wonder Women Kelly Jones, while the Cookie Monster Ben Chaddock, crumbled his opponents with an earth shattering attack on the last lap to win.

Many locals showed up to compete in Pumpkin Cross and had solid results. Katrin Rytir, Devo PB Fortius, won the Youth Girls race while her brother Patrik took third in the Youth Boys race. Kaelen Coles-Lyster, TaG Cycling Race Team, took 6th place in the Novice Women’s race.

For full results please go to www.localride.ca

The men’s elite podium.

The Incredible Hulk

The Women’s Elite podium.

The kid’s race.