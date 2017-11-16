Quidditch Western Championships landing in Abbotsford

Teams from B.C. and Alberta duelling for top honours

Quidditch competitors battle it out at the last time the Western Regionals came to Abbotsford in 2016. The event comes to the turf fields at Mouat on Saturday and Sunday. (Kier Junos/PHOTO)

The broomsticks are coming back to Abbotsford this weekend.

The Quidditch Canada Western Regional Championship is set to take over the W.J. Mouat Secondary turf fields on Saturday and Sunday, with six teams from B.C. and Alberta battling it out for top prize.

The event kicks with an opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the first games getting underway at 9:30 a.m.

Teams participating at the Western Regionals include: the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, the UBC Quidditch Club, Simon Fraser University Quidditch, the University of Victoria Valkyries, the Calgary Mavericks and the Edmonton Aurors.

The opening games feature the Thunderbirds against UBC QC and SFU versus Calgary. Games will last about an hour. Edmonton then opens against UBC QC and UVic takes on Calgary at the 10:30 a.m. games.

Competition runs on Saturday until 7 p.m.

Sunday’s action is double elimination bracket play starting at 8:30 a.m., with teams seeded based on Saturday’s results. The bronze medal match occurs at 2:30 p.m., with the gold medal game getting underway at 3:30 p.m. A closing ceremony is set to follow.

The tournament is free for the public to attend, and some of the games will be livestreamed at sportscanada.tv/quidditchcanada/2017-quidditch-canada-western-regionals-schedule.

Abbotsford previously hosted the event back in February of 2016 when the tournament occurred at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School.

The Alberta Clippers took home top prize at that event after they outlasted teams from Burnaby, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The event also took place in Surrey in November of 2016.

For more information on the event, visit quidditchcanada.com.