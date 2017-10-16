‘Rainpocalypse’ coming to Lower Mainland

Heavy rainfall is in the forecast, and the city is asking for the public’s help in making sure storm drains are free of leaves and other debris. (Contributed)

The public is being asked to make sure the catch basins on their street are cleared of leaves and other debris, as Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the south coast region.

The predicted “rainpocalypse” has city crews inspecting drainage culverts, said city manager of corporate communications Fred Armstrong, but the public’s assistance helps prevent localized flooding. The city has “Adopt a catch basin” messaging, and there is a map of all the basins in the city.

Heavy rain is is in the forecast for overnight Monday and early Tuesday. Rain will taper off on Tuesday as the front moves eastward. Rainfall amounts are expected to be near 50-70 mm by Tuesday morning, and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Up to 100 mm is forecast for some areas.

The city asks the public to rake up leaves and collect them for composting, rather than using a leaf blower and blowing them into the street.

Armstrong said with darkness coming on sooner, and rain making visibility poor and lengthening braking distances, it is incumbent on drivers to slow down during heavy rain.